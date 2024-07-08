More than 28 months after the start of the large-scale invasion in Ukraine, Russia has once again used one of its most lethal tactics: the attack on civilian populations. At around ten o’clock on Monday morning, a wave of missiles was directed from the eastern and southern flanks of the border with Russia and hit several points in the country, with particular intensity in Kiev, the capital. According to the latest provisional report, at least 17 people have died in the Ukrainian capital in one of the worst offensives remembered in the city since the start of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. The death toll throughout the country has already exceeded 30, with 112 wounded. One of the hardest hit places in Kiev has been the Okhmatdit pediatric hospital, which has had to be evacuated. “It is important that everyone sees what is happening in the country,” said the head of the Russian Ministry of Health. [Rusia] “This is what is happening,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message on social media, along with a video showing the damage to the children’s health centre.

Several hours after the missiles fell on kyiv, ambulance sirens and emergency crews are still working in the city centre to reach the impact sites and treat the victims. Columns of smoke could still be seen at midday in some of the affected districts of the city, such as Solomianski, very close to the Pasazhirskii train station. Anti-aircraft alerts continue to sound due to the launching of new projectiles and unmanned aircraft towards the centre and east of the country.

The Russian offensive has struck the heart of Ukraine with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and guided bombs on the eve of the NATO meeting in Washington, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its creation and where Kiev is expected to obtain new guarantees for future accession to the Alliance, a step that the Kremlin strongly rejects.

President Zelensky, who arrived in Warsaw on Monday to sign a security agreement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has described the attack as “terrorist” and has estimated that 40 missiles have fallen on the country in the last few hours. “Now that the hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, there are people under the rubble and the exact number of victims is still unknown,” said the leader. “Russia cannot claim ignorance of where its missiles are flying and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes.”

In addition to the deaths in kyiv, there are at least ten deaths in Kryvyi Rih, in central Ukraine, and three more in Pokrovsk, in the eastern part of Ukraine, close to the front line. There have also been bombings in civilian areas of Dnipro, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The Russian Ministry of Defence, in line with what it has been saying since the beginning of the invasion after each bombing, perhaps bordering on dialectical absurdity, has maintained that its forces had carried out attacks against defence industry targets and aviation bases in Ukraine. “The objectives have been achieved,” the department headed by Andrei Belousov said in a statement.

Emergency workers and volunteers work to clear the rubble of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian attack, on Monday in kyiv. Evgeniy Maloletka (AP) A child is evacuated from the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian attack in kyiv on Monday. Evgeniy Maloletka (AP) General view of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in kyiv, after the Russian bombing. Oleksandr Ratushniak (REUTERS) A health worker helps clear debris at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital on Monday following the Russian attack. Evgeniy Maloletka (AP) Search for survivors in the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in kyiv on Monday. Thomas Peter (REUTERS) A woman holds a child hospitalized at the Ohmatdyt health center on Monday following the Russian attack. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in kyiv on Monday. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) A woman accompanies a child admitted to the pediatric hospital attacked by Russian missiles, this Monday in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Search efforts are underway for survivors in the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian missile attack in kyiv on Monday. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Relatives and patients after being evacuated from the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, this Monday in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Rescue workers and volunteers are searching for survivors in the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, which was attacked by Russian missiles on Monday in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) A child is taken by ambulance near the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian attack in the city of kyiv on Monday. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Rescue workers and volunteers are searching for survivors at the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in kyiv on Monday. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) A woman cries with some girls after the attack on a children’s hospital in kyiv on Monday. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) A group of people watch the search for survivors in the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, this Monday in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) A man reacts after the Russian attack on Monday at the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS) Rescue workers work near the rubble of a building hit by Russian missiles on Monday in kyiv. Gleb Garanich (REUTERS)

This is not the first time in recent days that Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital with its waves of missiles and drones, usually launched in the early morning or at dawn, in smaller numbers and repelled by anti-aircraft systems. Last week, the remains left by the interception of a projectile hit the facade of a building in the Obolon district, on the right bank of the Dnieper. On this occasion, and despite the work of the defences, the Russian projectiles have hit and damaged, both inside and out, the Okhmaddit children’s hospital, in the Shevchenkivski district, a couple of kilometres from the centre of kyiv. These facilities are the best in the country for children’s health.

The images from inside, taken by the staff who filmed the moments after the attack, and those from outside, with the façade destroyed and an adjoining building practically collapsed, are terrifying. The photojournalists who arrived during the evacuation of the hospital were able to photograph many injured and bloodied children, under the care of the medical staff. A line of dozens of volunteers is working alongside the emergency teams to clear the most damaged part of the rubble in case there are people trapped.

According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, some of the nine deaths so far caused by the Russian offensive on the capital have been recorded in the children’s hospital. “This is one of the worst attacks,” said the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko. “You can see: it is a children’s hospital.” Klitschko, who has travelled to Okhmaddit, said that the patients from this centre have been transferred to other public facilities.

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) has issued a message of condemnation against the Russian bombing“The unacceptable airstrikes that damaged a children’s hospital in kyiv on Monday are just another example of the terrible consequences of the Russian invasion for Ukraine’s civilian population,” said Denise Brown, the country’s coordinator. “Thousands of hospitals, health centres and clinics have been damaged in the past two years. Health facilities have special protection under international humanitarian law because they save lives. Hospitals must be protected.”

Before the early morning bombing on Monday, Moscow had already attacked the central provinces of Yitomir and Cherkasi, without causing any casualties or damage. The Russian offensive has overwhelmed a population exhausted after more than two years of war, severely affected by power cuts due to the systematic bombing of power stations – Ukraine has lost half the energy it generated a few months ago, leading to daily blackouts across the country – and with problems both in the supply of ammunition and the mobilization of men for combat.

