Our correspondent in Kiev reported that the Russian army’s attacks last night focused on the city of Dnipro, and according to the Ukrainian defenses, it said that it shot down 15 drones and 4 “Caliber” cruise missiles that were targeting the city.

Reuters quoted Ukrainian officials, today, Monday, that Russian forces launched an air attack overnight on the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine, while the media reported a series of explosions.

It was not immediately known whether the explosions were caused by air defense systems destroying their targets or whether Russian missiles or drones were bombing targets, but the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, for which Dnipro is the administrative center, praised the defenders.

“Thanks to the defense forces, we withstood the attack. Details will come in due time,” Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Lessac described the Russian forces as “a group of terrorists,” according to Reuters.

RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that about 15 explosions were heard in Dnipro during more than 90 minutes of air raid alerts.

A statement by the Ukrainian army said, “During the dawn of today (Monday), the Russian army launched a massive missile and air attack. The information will be published as soon as it is updated.”

The statement added, “During the past day, the Russians launched 6 missiles and launched 52 air strikes, 65 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the attacks destroyed and damaged private homes and civilian infrastructure.

The statement said that the Ukrainian cities of Liman, Sloviansk and Kostantinevka were targeted, and that the Russians again used S-300 air defense systems, which are not high-precision weapons.

Reuters could not verify this news from independent sources.

Sirens warning of Russian air strikes sounded Sunday night in several Ukrainian provinces, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Air raid warnings included Chernigov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava provinces.