Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reported a Russian attack on the trading port of Odessa, a strategic point for exporting grain across the Black Sea. “The enemy attacked the commercial seaport with Kalibr-class cruise missiles. Two missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian defenses, while two hit the port infrastructure,” Ukrainian sources in Odessa reported, according to the portal. ukrinformwho also recalled the fundamental role of this port for the export of cereals, as well as the agreement reached with Russia in this area.

This agreement, promoted by Turkey and the United Nations, includes a maritime corridor to alleviate the food crisis caused by the Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Specifically, it will allow cargo ships to export from three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Yuzhnyi and Chornomorsk – around 22 million tonnes of wheat, corn and other grains stored in silos. The agreement was signed in Turkey by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, in the presence of UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Ukraine’s government has accused Russia of “spitting in the face” of the UN and Turkey by attacking the port of Odessa shortly after signing the agreement to enable grain exports. Russia must assume “full responsibility” if this agreement is broken, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, also according to the portal. ukrinfrom. “It is an attack by Vladimir Putin on UN Secretary General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” said a statement released by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.

Russia claims to have caused hundreds of Ukrainian casualties

The Russian army has caused hundreds of casualties to Ukrainian forces in the last 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday. In its daily report, the Russian military indicated that up to 200 soldiers of the 406th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces died as a result of an attack by the Russian Aerospace Force with high-precision weapons. In this action, carried out against a temporary camp in the Dniepropetrovsk region, in southern Ukraine, nine artillery pieces and other military equipment were destroyed, he detailed.

Konashenkov added that more than 60 fighters from the Ukrainian nationalist “Donbass” formation were killed by artillery fire about 5 kilometers east of Siversk, a city in the Donetsk region controlled by Ukrainian forces. Also according to the spokesman, near the city of Belogorovka, about 20 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, one of the Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region, Russian tactical aviation annihilated “more than half of the troops” of the 2nd Battalion of the 14th. .th Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. Finally, the military official indicated that on the last day Russian aviation and artillery destroyed 12 command posts and four artillery and rocket depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.