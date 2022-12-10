TN Saturday, December 10, 2022, 22:24



The city of Odessa, in southern Ukraine, was left without electricity on Saturday after a Russian night attack with suicide drones. Only critical infrastructures such as hospitals and maternity hospitals were able to maintain their electrical power. The city authorities asked the population for time to restore the supply, since according to the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kiril Timoshenko, and the city’s mayor, Gennady Trujanov, the Russian drone attacks occurred before dawn caused serious damage to the power grid.

Regarding the attack, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that approximately 15 unmanned aircraft intervened, including several Iranian aircraft, ten of which were intercepted.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that this Saturday there were new Ukrainian bombardments on several areas of Donetsk, in the east of the country and the scene of an upsurge in fighting. These attacks would have left at least one wounded.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked Donetsk three times in three minutes – between 7:07 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. local time – with NATO-caliber artillery,” the Russian ministry said in a statement collected by the official TASS news agency.