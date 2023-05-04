the russian army attacked again this morning the city of kyiv and its surroundings with “shahed” type drones“, of Iranian manufacture and which, according to the Ukrainians, could have been shot down, informed the head of the Military Administration of the capital, Serhiy Popko.

(You may be interested in: What impact will the alleged attack on the Kremlin denounced by Russia have?).

“In the early morning of May 3-4, the aggressor again attacked kyiv with kamikaze drones and missiles, presumably ballistic. The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all enemy targets,” Popko said on his Telegram channel.

(Also: What exactly is known about the attack against the Kremlin denounced by Russia? ).

“It is already the third attack against the capital in the first four days of May! Our city has not suffered such a dense intensity of attacks since the beginning of this year! The military official complained.

In addition, he specified that on Wednesday night, “the aggressor again launched a comprehensive air attack against the capital (in kyiv, the air raid alert lasted more than 3.5 hours)”.

(Also: Unexpected visit: President of Ukraine, Zelensky, at the International Criminal Court).

The Russians used “shahed” type artifacts and missiles in their offensive, which could be ballistic, although this point “can only be confirmed after the fragments” that have remained in the city are examined, Popko insisted. However, The military chief added that, according to operational reports, there were no civilian casualties and no residential buildings or infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

“The fragments fell in some inhabited areas of the capital, but did not cause personal injury or serious damage to buildings“, he added.

During the past night, the anti-aircraft alerts sounded, in addition to kyiv, in other regions of the country and in cities such as Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea.

The attacks were launched from Russia’s Bryansk region.near the northern border of Ukraine, and from the south, from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. The Russians used a total of 24 combat drones.

The Russian monuments that persist in Germany

Russian ‘ghost ships’ detected near Nord Stream pipeline in September

US estimates 100,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

EFE AGENCY