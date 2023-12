Residential building damaged after ballistic missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine, this Wednesday (13) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russia launched a second missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kiev on Wednesday, injuring at least 53 people, including six children, and damaging homes and a children's hospital, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's air defense systems shot down all ten Russian-launched ballistic missiles targeting the capital overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram message.

According to information from the agency Reuters, the windows of residential buildings were shattered by the remains of falling missiles and frightened residents took to the streets to assess the damage. The missile debris also opened a large crater in the ground and destroyed cars that were parked on the streets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in Washington to ask for more aid for his country, called Russia a “terrorist state” and said he agreed with US President Joe Biden to work to increase the number of security systems. air defense in Ukraine.

According to the ReutersUkraine's national police, through a social media post, said eighteen people were hospitalized.