At least 3 people injured by debris from weapons intercepted by Ukrainian air defense system

Russia attacked Kiev again on Monday morning (September 2, 2024) and left 3 people injured. The bombing occurred exactly one week after the largest Russian offensive since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

According to local authorities, 35 ballistic missiles and 23 drones were launched against the Ukrainian capital, almost all of which were intercepted by the country’s defense system.

Three people were hit by debris from the weapons and were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. According to the Kiev authorities, in post on Telegramthis debris caused fires and damaged homes and infrastructure.

Warnings of further air strikes were issued across Ukraine, including the capital, for about two hours. Neighboring Poland, which is part of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), activated its defense system during the attacks.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via messaging app that part of a water treatment plant in the capital had been damaged. The entrance to a metro station, which also serves as a shelter, was also hit.

On August 26, Russia resumed intense attacks on Kiev. More than two hundred missiles and drones were launched across the country, killing at least seven people and hitting energy infrastructure. The move is in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

