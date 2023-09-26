Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

A fireball on the horizon on the Ukrainian bank of the Danube. (Archive image) © Mircea Franc/dpa

Russia has launched a drone strike near the Romanian city of Isaccea. The attack was therefore close to the NATO border.

Isaccea – On Tuesday morning (September 26), authorities in Ukraine’s Odessa region reported a new Russian drone attack. The strike occurred right on the border with Romania, near the town of Isaccea in Tulcea County, the Romanian news site reported Jurnalul. The war in Ukraine is once again moving close to the NATO border.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian drones targeted ports on the Danube. A drone crashed and exploded near a ferry carrying Romanian workers. According to the Ukrainian military’s Telegram channel, attacks by Shahed-136 drones on the ports of Reni, Orlivka and Ismail were reported. The air alert was activated in the area around 1 a.m. and was only lifted in the morning.

Russian drone attack: port infrastructure damaged

In Ismail, the port infrastructure was damaged and several warehouses and vehicles were damaged, the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, said on his Telegram channel.

Initially, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that all 24 Shahed drones and eleven of twelve cruise missiles had been intercepted during the Russian attack on port infrastructure in the Odessa region.

Russian drone attack: two truck drivers injured

Two truck drivers were injured in Orlivka, Ukraine after the drone strike, sources said Antenna 3 CNN, a Romanian news channel. The border crossing building, several warehouses and about 30 trucks were damaged and six special vehicles caught fire, the sources cited said.

Traffic through the Isaccea border crossing was completely closed due to the attacks. Outbound traffic will be redirected to Galați Rutier wrote Jurnalul.

Witness: “The danger was very close”

Images of the drone attack was recorded by a volunteer who says he travels almost weekly between Isaccea and Orlivka on the Ukrainian coast. He brings aid supplies to Ukraine. On Monday evening he was on his way to Orlivka, got on the ferry and waited for the crossing to begin. The Romanian online magazine Digi24 he says: “I was a passenger on the barge. The danger was very close. The first drone fell outside the boundary, what you see in the video is the moment the second drone falls. She fell 30 to 40 meters away from the people on the ferry.”

The man asked the ferry captain to get away from the place as quickly as possible. Apparently no one was injured on board.

Russia bombs ports to prevent grain shipments

For weeks now, out of fear of Russian air raids, Ukrainian grain transporters have been temporarily sheltering their ships at night on the Romanian bank of the Chilia branch of the Danube, which forms the border with Ukraine. EU and US diplomats negotiated this protection option with Romanian and Ukrainian authorities in August, said the director of the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, Florian Vizan dpa. He was present at these discussions.

The transfer of grain from one ship to another on the Ukrainian side often has to be interrupted due to the threat of attacks. “The Ukrainians then temporarily move their ships to the Romanian side for safety reasons,” said Vizan. That’s why grain exports are currently taking so long.

A large part of Ukraine’s grain exports go through the Romanian port of Constanta because the Ukrainian Black Sea ports are unavailable due to Russian attacks. This summer, Russia canceled the agreement initiated by the UN in 2022 to transport grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.

For weeks, Russia has been increasingly attacking the Ukrainian Danube ports on the border with Romania in order to prevent grain shipments. (so with dpa)