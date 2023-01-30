Home page politics

Vincent Bussow

There are hardly any shifts in the front in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, Russia and Ukraine continue to shell each other fiercely. The news ticker.

Eastern Ukraine: At least one person died in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv.

At least one person died in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. After drone deliveries: Ukraine gloats over Iran attack

Ukraine gloats over Iran attack Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kyiv/Moscow – War has been raging in Ukraine for almost a year. Since the recapture of Cherson, however, the front has hardly shifted. Conquests of small towns such as Soledar, which is said to have been taken primarily by the Russian Wagner troops, are the exception. Nonetheless, attacks on both sides continue. According to Russia, Ukraine is again attacking Russian border areas.

Russia repeatedly shelled residential buildings during the Ukraine war. Now there is one dead after an attack in Kharkiv. (Archive photo) © Evgeny Biyatov/imago

News about the Ukraine war: Russia attacks apartment building in Kharkiv

Recently, however, a Russian attack attracted attention. A residential building in the city center was hit in a rocket attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Sunday evening. At least one person died and three other residents were injured. According to the military administrator Oleh Sinegubov, helpers were looking for other possible victims in the rubble.

Meanwhile, Russia reported on Ukrainian attacks on the occupied Zaporizhia region. There were a total of four deaths. A message had previously been issued Moscow for attention, according to which Ukraine is said to have again attacked the Russian border area.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv is gloating over the attack in Iran

An incident also occurred outside the war zone, which is being followed closely by observers in the Ukraine war. This is how you showed yourself in Kyiv gloating over an attack on a military facility in Iran. Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Tehran for supplying combat drones to Moscow in recent months. “The logic of war is inexorable and murderous,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter. “And he issues heavy bills to the originators and accomplices. Ukraine warned you.”

Meanwhile, in Germany, even after the announcement that it would deliver battle tanks, military support for Ukraine is being discussed. So Olaf Scholz criticized the debate about the delivery of fighter jets. Instead of considering how best to help Ukraine, proponents of such deliveries have “domestic political motives.” With such a question, “it must be about the matter and about rational considerations,” emphasized the Chancellor. (vbu/dpa)