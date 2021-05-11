In the Russian city of Kazan, eleven people were killed in an attack on a school, according to consistent reports. Dramatic videos are circulating.

Update from May 11, 11:48 a.m .: After the attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now also spoken out. “The president extends his condolences to the relatives of the children who died at the hand of the shooter and wishes the schoolchildren who were injured a speedy recovery,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency. Putin also instructed to work out a new regulation for civil arms possession.

A suspected shooter was arrested. According to a regional authority, it was a lone perpetrator. There had previously been reports of a possible accomplice. According to Russian media reports, the arrested alleged perpetrator is said to be 19 years old. Accordingly, the arrested suspect is said to have graduated from school about four years ago. Shortly before the act, he is said to have announced the crime in the instant messaging service Telegram.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have entered the school through a main entrance with a machine gun and immediately shot around. After previous attacks on schools, many educational institutions in Russia have security guards at the entrances. It was initially unclear whether this was also the case with the school in Kazan.

Russia / Kazan: Attack on school – video shows rubble in the school building

Update from May 11th, 10:50 am: According to the Russian news agency Tass, 32 other people were injured, including many children. According to the President of the Tatarstan Region, Rustam Minnichanov, the majority of the dead students are said to be eighth graders, reports the picture. According to Minnichanow, twelve students and four adults were hospitalized with injuries.

“We heard an explosion in the school building, we see heavy smoke,” an eyewitness told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. According to Tass, a teacher said that she first heard an explosion and then gunshots.

A video that appears to show the inside of the school appears to support reports of an explosion. Debris from doors and windows are lying around on the floor in the school hallway. The footage, shared by the Russian daily Izvestia, resembles a battlefield.

⚡️ Второго стрелка в казанской школе ликвидировали в ходе штурма. pic.twitter.com/zPKlwg7zdI – Известия (@izvestia_ru) May 11, 2021

Russia / Kazan: School attack – death toll rises to eleven

Update from May 11, 10:35 a.m .: The number of victims of the armed attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan continued to rise. Two Russian state agencies now unanimously report eleven people killed – most of them apparently children.

The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnichanow, speaks of a tragedy, like ARD Moscow reported on Twitter. One of the alleged perpetrators, a 19-year-old, was therefore arrested. Another was loud ARD Moscow shot by emergency services.

The two attackers are said to have opened fire, like them ARD Tagesschau quoted from a report by the Tass news agency. According to Tass, the police were able to arrest one of the perpetrators while the second was still in the building for the time being. The students are said to have been rescued from school in the meantime and accommodated in neighboring buildings.

Russia / Kazan: Schoolchildren fleeing the attack show disturbing scenes

Videos in the social networks show how students are apparently desperate to escape from the school building. Sometimes you can even see students jumping out of the windows on the upper floors. The person making the film can apparently hardly grasp what has happened and shouts out loud in shock.

❗️ Шесть учеников и учитель пострадали во время стрельбы в школе в Казани, сообщаеn РЕН ТВ. На кадрах видно, как подростки спасаются через окна. В это время раздаются звуки стрельбы и крики. pic.twitter.com/P0mBt4F1br – Известия (@izvestia_ru) May 11, 2021

Russia / Kazan: Attack on school – several fatalities after the attack

First report from May 11th: Kazan – Several people were killed in an attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan. Two Russian state agencies unanimously reported on Tuesday that eight school children and one teacher were killed. At first there was talk of at least one, possibly two, shooters. Accordingly, an explosion should also have been heard.

According to the agency reports, the police arrested a suspect. Another perpetrator is said to have initially stayed in the school. According to the reports, the students were escorted out of the building and, among other things, placed in a neighboring kindergarten.

Russia / Kazan: Attack on school – Several students dead after the attack – all the latest news here

Videos from the crime scene in the social networks show how emergency vehicles of the rescue service and the police with flashing lights and sirens speed to school. People stood in front of the building and watched the situation. Later on, the school grounds were cordoned off over a large area.

The city of Kazan, where the school attack took place, is located around 720 kilometers east of the Russian capital Moscow and has a population of more than one million. In Russia, the students did not return to class until Tuesday after a week's vacation.

