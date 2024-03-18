The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a strike on participants in the meeting of the commanders of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian military personnel attacked the site of a meeting of representatives of the command staff of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on Monday, March 18, in its daily report.

Operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery from groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the site of a meeting of representatives of the command staff of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian Ministry of Defense

In the same report on the special military operation, the Ministry of Defense reported on the defeat of manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 137 regions. In addition, Russian troops managed to take more advantageous positions in the southern Donetsk direction and destroy the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Earlier, on March 13, the Ukrinform agency, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that the SBU attacked three Russian oil refineries (refineries) in the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Leningrad regions using drones. The source clarified that the purpose of such attacks is to reduce Russia’s economic potential.

On the same day, it became known that the Bryansk police detained a man who planned to blow up two buildings in the city on instructions from the SBU. However, at the last moment he changed his mind and did not detonate the explosive device.

On the night of March 8, the Russian army completely destroyed the Ovidiopol-2 satellite and radio intelligence center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was noted that in 2020, NATO specialists were allowed into the complex.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Information about this appeared on Telegram; it was later confirmed by an agency source TASS in security forces.

“Ovidiopol-2” is one of the most secret facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located in the Odessa region. During the years of the Soviet Union, the complex was under the control of the KGB and carried out electronic reconnaissance and interception of information transmitted via satellite communication channels. After 1991, he performed similar tasks in the interests of the Ukrainian special services.