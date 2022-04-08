The editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the Kremlin, was attacked in a train and showered with paint. The attack appears to be related to coverage of the Ukraine war.

PPolice forces in Russia have launched a search for suspects after a paint attack on Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax, citing the press service of a traffic department of the Russian Ministry of the Interior on Friday night. According to this, employees of the traffic police organized measures to identify and arrest two men.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, when the passengers boarded at the Kazan train station in Moscow, two men wearing medical masks got into the carriage, who said they were escorts to the conductor, it said. Then someone entered the compartment and poured red paint over the passenger. Immediately afterwards, the two men ran onto the platform and disappeared, Interfax quoted the press service as saying. The Kremlin-critical newspaper Novaya Gazeta published a photo of its editor-in-chief Muratov on Thursday, whose face, upper body and arms were covered with red oil paint. The 60-year-old was on the Moscow-Samara train when he was attacked by a man. “He yelled: ‘Muratov, take this for our boys,'” the journalist said on Twitter.

The concrete background to the attack was unclear. There was probably a connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine, in which many soldiers have already died. Journalists critical of the government are repeatedly the target of attacks in Russia.