Attacks in the Belgorod region of Russia, in the Graivoron district, on the border with Ukraine. Videos released on Telegram show helicopters in action. There are several hypotheses: the governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov refers to the attack by a ”group of saboteurs” of the Ukrainian army, which also allegedly hit the villages of Antonovka, Kozinka and Gora-Podol.

BELGOROD, WHO ATTACKED?

In reality, the operations were allegedly carried out by the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claims to be fighting alongside Kiev. The group announced that it had entered Russian territory on a combat mission. In a video, apparently shot with night vision goggles, the Corps shows its men against the background of road signs at Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka and Churovichi in the Russian obalsts of Bryansk and Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia’s Legion for Freedom, which fights on the side of Ukraine, released a video urging Russians to get rid of President Vladimir Putin. The message also addresses the Russians in the regions bordering Ukraine: “Stay at home, don’t resist, don’t be afraid. Unlike Putin’s zombies, we don’t harm civilians and we don’t use them for our own purposes”.

UKRAINE: “WE DID NOT DO IT”

From Kiev, it is said that an operation led by Russian citizens is underway to create a “safe zone” to protect Ukrainian citizens. This is the thesis proposed in particular by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence. “The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion for Freedom of Russia, composed of Russian citizens, have launched an operation to liberate those Belgorod territories from Putin’s regime and create a security zone to protect the Ukrainian civilian population,” he says Yusov.

“Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation, but it has nothing to do with it. As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed by Russian citizens, writes Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter, commenting on the Kremlin’s statements, which accused Kiev of having organized a blitz in the Belgorod region to distract from the conquest of Bakhmut, claimed yesterday by Russia.