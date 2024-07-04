Ukraine denounces ‘slaughterhouse attacks’ by Russian forces. Wave-long assaults, up to ten a day, against their defensive positions, extremely lethal attacks for the Russians. Moscow’s forces, in May and June, recorded 1,200 casualties, between dead and wounded, per day, the highest lethality rate since the beginning of the war. A strategy that does not seem to take losses into account and that has exhausting effects on the Ukrainians. The tactic, Kiev admits, works. Even if inch by inch.

Colonel Anton Baev of the Khartia brigade reports that in a few hours, the front opened since last May north of Kharkiv, can receive several waves of attacks. “The Russians in many cases use these attacks to identify firing positions and to keep our units exhausted,” he explained in an interview with the BBC. Captain Ivan Sekach, deployed with the 110th brigade in the Donetsk region, in Pokrovsk, compares what he sees to a conveyor belt with Russians to kill, even if, before falling, they may manage to move the front forward, even if only a little.

“Our guys stay at their positions and fight. But it’s very difficult for them when four or five waves of enemy attack you in a short time, when you have to destroy endlessly. Not only physically, but also psychologically,” Baev adds.

Russian casualties are abandoned on the battlefieldhe denounces. There are, among the Russians, also lame units, with soldiers sent to fight wounded. “Their main goals are only to launch attacks on the slaughterhouse and our complete exhaustion.”

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of Russians. They are carrying out this operation centimeter by centimeter, inch by inch, 100 meters in one day, 200 meters in another. And with success for them,” summarizes Ivan Stupak, a former security service official.