The factory in Uzbekistan

Now it’s official: Kama, the developer of the Atom electric vehicle, will continue to evaluate the opportunity to organize the production of electric vehicles in Uzbekistan.

This was stated by CEO Igor Povarazdnyuk in an interview with Tass. The issue of production of Atom electric vehicles in Uzbekistan for the local market and Central Asian countries was discussed at the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan.

The strategy

“We have explored this idea with several partners. It turned out that the automotive market of Uzbekistan is very interesting: it is of significant size and about 6% of all cars sold in the country are electric vehicles,” the CEO said. “We therefore intend to continue studying this promising area,” he stressed.

The opportunity to start production of Atom electric vehicles in Uzbekistan is under consideration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October 2023 at the meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev