An “almost naked” themed party organized at the Mutabor club in Moscow sparked protests from conservatives, from the Duma to the Orthodox Church, and also from soldiers at the front in Ukraine, and therefore the arrest, for 15 days, of the rapper Nikolai Vasilyev , known as Vacio, who showed up wearing only a sock to cover his penis. Other influencers and celebs almost as half-naked as him have seen their lucrative contracts with broadcasters, promoters and other sponsors torn up. Vasilyev also received a fine of 200 thousand rubles (more than two thousand euros) for propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations. But the consequences don't stop there. It is one of the first times in Russia in which the repressive instrument is triggered not against the opponents but against those who, without ever protesting, have instead made their fortune on the wave of consensus and the tools used by the Kremlin, such as television, to maintain it. No one in Russia is safe anymore.

Singers and others took part in the party organized by the blogger and TV presenter Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva – who had also spoken out against the war in Ukraine and in support of Navalny and who showed up at the club with jewels worth 250 thousand euros entertainment personalities, especially on television or it girls like Ksenya Sobchak, once an opponent, candidate in the presidential elections and now only a well-known face of Moscow's glossy worldliness.

Ivleeva, who initially said she took pleasure in the “hateful reaction” to her provocative events, later deleted her first post after the party and expressed regret for her actions by calling for a “second chance.” She explained that she had organized the party to launch a photographic project that she had curated for Playboy and that she was ready to donate the proceeds of the event to charitable projects. A tax investigation has been opened against her, for which she risks a sentence of up to five years in prison. The telephone operator MTS deleted her face previously used as a testimonial. Tinkoff bank did the same. A Moscow court has accepted a lawsuit filed by a group of 22 people requesting compensation of one billion rubles (10 million euros) for “moral suffering”. If successful, the plaintiffs ask that the compensation be donated to a state fund to support veterans of the war in Ukraine. The case will be heard in court between the end of January and the beginning of March. The Roskomnadzor telecommunications agency said it had detected signs of “LGBT propaganda”

Singer Lolita Milyavskaya had all her scheduled concerts canceled and was “put off the air”, as she reported in an interview with RBC. Singer Philipp Kirkorov was excluded from the New Year's show. And he, like many of the party participants, published an apology video. Singer Dima Bilan did the same.

Even though the President's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, asked journalists to forgive him for not wanting to comment on the scandal that everyone is talking or writing about, it is clear that the party, which took place on the 20th of this month, brings to light the contradiction inherent in the Kremlin's speech, giving strength to the question of those involved in the war which have remained hidden until now: “What are we fighting for in Ukraine?”.

On the one hand the Russians are asked to pretend nothing has happened, to continue living as if the war were not there, on the other they are mobilizing resources and forces in the war like never before. On the one hand, Russians are asked to tighten their belts in the face of galloping inflation, and have children to combat the demographic collapse, “traditional values” are defended, on the other, the excesses of a ruling class tainted by corruption that persists are tolerated even if Aleksei Navalny and his group of activists are no longer able to document it. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the event had “stained” those who took part in it, but now they have the chance to work on themselves.