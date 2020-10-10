The US leadership needs to abandon attempts to reformat international relations in the spirit of great power rivalry. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, called for this, who at a meeting of the first committee of the General Assembly of the organization voiced a statement by the head of the Russian delegation.

As reported RIA News, he stressed that Russia, unlike the United States, “realizes its responsibility for international security, global and regional stability” and is pursuing a consistent course of maintaining peace.

The diplomat said that the Russian Federation is ready “without preconditions“ extend the START-3 treaty. According to him, the United States also needs to do this without artificial tightening.

Earlier it was reported that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the Russian Federation and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years.

Let us recall that this treaty is the only valid agreement between the two countries on the limitation of armaments. Its term expires in February next year.

The US considers it necessary to develop a new trilateral nuclear agreement with China’s participation instead. The PRC authorities reject this idea.