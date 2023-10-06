Moscow continues its efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to Armenia and the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh; Russia, at the request of Yerevan, has begun supplying petroleum products to the country, a message on October 6 said. website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“We are talking about 15 thousand tons of gasoline and 20 thousand tons of diesel fuel. As it became known from the partners’ request, the situation in this area in Armenia is not easy. The country has almost chosen the balance approved for the current year,” the ministry clarified.

Despite the introduction on September 21 of a temporary ban on the export of commercial gasoline and diesel fuel from the Russian Federation, the Russian side met its allies halfway within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement signed in December 2013.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations took into consideration the request of its partners regarding the provision of humanitarian aid to the Karabakh Armenians in the near, medium and long term.

“Together with Rosrezerv, a primary list of items that could be sent to the republic in the coming days has already been formed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The sending of aid by the Russian Humanitarian Mission, foundations named after. Elizaveta Glinka “Doctor Lisa” and “Hurry to do good!”

Next week, Russian diplomats will visit the Syunik region to, together with regional authorities, determine urgent needs, the Russian Foreign Ministry assured.

Earlier, on October 3, the department emphasized that Moscow is working to provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and intends to continue to do so.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian side has a heart for the Karabakh Armenians and continues to provide them with humanitarian assistance. Russian peacekeepers will continue their activities in the region, he noted.

On September 19, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry then stated that the only path to peace in Nagorno-Karabakh was the complete withdrawal of Armenian military personnel from there. The next day it became known that the conflicting parties had agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities.

On September 28, the leader of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree according to which the unrecognized republic will cease to exist on January 1.

According to the latest data from the country’s government, more than 100 thousand people have moved to Armenia.