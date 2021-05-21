Russia At least ten people died in an accident at a water treatment plant in Russia

Authorities said the victims had inhaled methane. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

In Russia at least ten people died and eight were hospitalized in a water treatment plant accident on Friday.

Authorities said the victims had inhaled methane, an odorless, colorless and lighter gas than air. However, the cause of death has not yet been established.

The accident occurred at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside the town of Taganrog in the southern part of the country.

The Russian Committee of Inquiry said investigations into possible occupational safety violations have been launched. The Committee of Inquiry is investigating significant crimes in Russia.

Investigators and regional authorities have been sent to the scene.