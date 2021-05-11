Russia At least eleven dead in school shootings in Russia

According to Ria news agency, at least one of the dead is a teacher.

Helsinki / Moscow

Several people have died in Kazan, Russia, where attackers who arrived at the school began firing.

According to news agencies, there are eleven dead, but the number may still change. There are at least 32 injured, some of whom have gunshot wounds.

Other students are evacuated from school.

Offices according to authorities, one shooter, who is said to be a 19-year-old former student at the school, was arrested.

Another attacker stayed inside the school. He is dead, according to state news agency Tassi.

The information obtained from the site is still uncertain. News agencies and news sites are used to organize anonymous sources.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, an anti-terrorism operation has been launched on the ground.

Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan, Russia.

The Russian channel NTV published a video about the school’s interior.