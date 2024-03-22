At least 40 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the shooting that occurred on Friday in a concert hall in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

“Preliminarily, as a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall shopping center, there are currently 40 dead and more than a hundred injured,” the FSB press service informed local agencies.

Russian investigators on Friday opened an investigation into “terrorist attack” after the deadly shooting by gunmen followed by a fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb.

“The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for a terrorist attack in the Moscow region,” indicated the agency, in charge of the main criminal investigations in the country, on Telegram.

An apparent terrorist attack at a club/shopping center in Moscow before a performance started. Dozens wounded and dead. There was also an explosion and the building is on fire.

Early videos show multiple men (3, per state media) in camo shooting rifles. pic.twitter.com/WCRmznrldq — Aric Toler (@AricToler) March 22, 2024

In videos posted on Telegram by concert attendees, you can see what appear to be several bodies inside the Crocus City Hall shopping center.

The shots were fired by at least three people wearing camouflage clothing in the shopping centerwhere an explosion then took place and a fire broke out, according to the official RIA Nóvosti agency.

At the Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP Share

The Federal Security Service (FSB) officially confirmed the shooting before the start of the concert and assured that he has taken “all necessary measures.”

Those attending the concert of the Piknik group, including the musicians, are being evacuated, according to police sources informed to the TASS agency.

For their part, firefighting teams have already rescued more than a hundred people from the roof of the building.

⚡️ Emergency services evacuate victims from Crocus City Hall The first victims of the shooting have been admitted to medical centers. The number of injured is being determined, reports the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. pic.twitter.com/UtiZv8JrT1 — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) March 22, 2024

The police reported that The special units and riot police have already arrived at the scene of the incident, allowing firefighters to proceed to extinguish the fire.

The Western Embassies in Russia had warned about possible terrorist attacks in this country, warnings that the president, Vladimir Putin, considered “an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

A week before the Russian presidential elections of March 15-17, several Western embassies warned of possible terrorist attacks in Russia. The first legation to issue an alert to its citizens was the representation of the United States, which two years ago also warned its nationals about the imminent start of the war in Ukraine a few days before it began.

The Russian Foreign Ministry attributed “a bloody terrorist attack” the shooting. “The entire international community must condemn this hateful crime,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zajarova added on Telegram.

Emergency services respond to the attack in Moscow. Photo:AFP Share

There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting.

For its part, The White House conveyed its condolences this Friday to the victims of the “terrible” shooting. “We think of the victims of this terrible shooting”National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “The images are just horrible and hard to look at,” he added.

The United States, however, said it has no indication that Ukraine was involved in the attack.

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would advise against establishing a connection with Ukraine at this early stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Moscow City Council suspended all mass activities planned for the weekend in the Russian capital after the attack.

“I made the decision to suspend all massive sporting, cultural and other activities this weekend in Moscow,” wrote Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram

Russian uniformed officers attend to the shooting in Moscow. Photo:EFE Share

Putin was informed of the events, according to the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the terrorist attack as soon as gunfire began at the concert hall, according to the Kremlin.

“In the first minutes of what happened at Crocus City Hall, the president was informed about the beginning of the shooting,” presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told local press.

Peskov added: “The president constantly receives information through all relevant services about what is happening and about the measures taken.”

“The president has given all the necessary instructions,” he stressed.

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Photo:EPA Share

One of the most serious attacks in Russia in the last 20 years

The attack perpetrated this Friday by a group of armed men in a concert hall a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscowwhich has caused at least 40 deaths and 100 injuriess, is one of the most serious, by number of victims, of those recorded in Moscow in the last twenty years.

The worst terrorist attack suffered by the Russian capital in recent decades occurred on October 23, 2002 when a group of Chechen terrorists attacked the Dubrovka Theater and took about 700 people hostage.

During the rescue operation, on October 26 of that year, 129 hostages died (due to inhalation of a gas used by the Russian Army in the operation) and 41 terrorists (killed by special forces).

What Ukraine says after the attack

“Let's be clear, Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with these events,” said Mijaílo Podoliak, spokesperson for the Ukrainian presidency on Telegram. “Ukraine never used terrorist methods of war,” she added.

The “Freedom Legion of Russia”a group of Russian anti-government fighters based in Ukraine, denied any involvement in the attack.

The group has carried out armed incursions into Russian border regions in recent days.

“We emphasize that the Legion does not fight against Russian civilians,” the group insisted on Telegram, accusing “Putin's terrorist regime” of having “prepared” this “bloody provocation.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL