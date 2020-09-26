Eleven-year-old Sofia Feskova from St. Petersburg with the song “My New Day” will represent Russia at the international Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

As writes TASS, the girl overtook 11 rivals aged 9 to 14. Her song was judged by the jury and Internet viewers.

Note that the Igor Krutoy Academy opened the acceptance of applications from applicants for participation in the international Junior Eurovision Song Contest at the end of August. The jury included the participants of the adult Eurovision Song Contest Yulia Savicheva, Alexey Vorobyov, Lena Katina from the Tatu group and others.

The final of the international competition was supposed to take place at the end of November in Poland, but later, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided to hold the International Competition in the teleconference mode.

Competitors will perform from a studio in their home country, and a professional team and presenters will be based in Warsaw.

Young talents from 13 countries will take part in the final stage of Junior Eurovision 2020.