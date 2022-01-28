Problems in Syria remain where the Americans have created a legal vacuum, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said on Thursday, January 27, at a meeting of the Security Council.

“Problems remain where the Americans have created a legal vacuum and where the sovereign territory of Syria remains occupied by foreign forces. We demand that all foreign forces illegally present in Syria be withdrawn immediately. The United States is clearly failing to fight terrorism even on a local level, let alone on a global scale.” said he.

Polyansky urged to pay attention to the dangerous situation in the north-east of the country illegally occupied by the Americans. According to him, the areas that the Americans seized for the sake of oil are threatened with an ecological disaster.

“The Euphrates crossing area is another gray spot on the Syrian map, just like the al-Tanf area, where militants, with the permission of the United States, enjoy complete impunity and permissiveness. The illegal presence of the US military in Syria has created a “zone of lawlessness” in the northeast, where foreign terrorists and militants, as well as various criminals, feel completely free, ”the Russian representative continued.

Polyansky added that “anarchy and violence” the US military sow both during the presence and after the withdrawal of troops. The latest evidence of this was Afghanistan, from which the United States left, unable to cope with the huge burden of problems accumulated during the years of American occupation.

“History teaches nothing. Like past mistakes. We have repeatedly warned what this kind of pandering to terrorist elements can lead to. That is why the Syrian armed forces, with the support of the Russian military, continue to search for and destroy ISIS terrorists in Syria. This work will be continued,” the diplomat stressed.

At the end of December, the Syrian military and local residents blocked the path of an American military convoy in the province of Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria. Residents of the village of Tel Ad-Dahab, with the help of the Syrian military at the checkpoint, prevented five US armored vehicles from entering the village, forcing them to turn around.