Russia assured this Tuesday that it will continue to respect the limitations imposed on its nuclear arsenal by the New Start treaty, despite the decision announced by President Vladimir Putin to suspend its participation in that Russian-American disarmament agreement.

“Russia will maintain a responsible approach and continue to strictly adhere, throughout the duration of the treaty, to quantitative limitations on strategic offensive weapons,” the foreign ministry said.

Putin announced a few hours earlier the suspension of Russia’s participation in the New Start treatythe last bilateral nuclear disarmament agreement between Moscow and Washington, which was extended in principle until February 5, 2026.

The Russian ministry justified this decision by the “destructive actions of the United States”, which it accused of multiple violations of the text signed in 2010, which “endanger its operation”.

According to Moscow, Washington’s “extreme hostility” and its “open commitment to a malicious escalation of the conflict in Ukraine” created a “fundamentally different security environment” for Russia.

“The United States and the West that it leads try to harm our country at all levels, in all areas and in all regions of the world,” said Russian diplomacy, arguing that the “status quo is no longer possible.”

On the other hand, Russia considers that the arsenal of the three nuclear powers of NATO – the United States, France and the United Kingdom – “should be combined and taken into account jointly in the process of limitation and reduction”, while the New Start concerns only Moscow and Washington.

