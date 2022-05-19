Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine if kyiv expresses its willingness to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Thursday.

“It was not us who interrupted the negotiation process, it was paused by our Ukrainian partners. As soon as they express their willingness to return to the negotiating table, we will naturally respond in the affirmative.“, he told the Russian press, quoted by the Interfax agency.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, “the important thing is that there is something to talk about.”

The Kremlin stated that at the moment the negotiations between Moscow and kyiv are totally stopped due to the “absolute lack of will” of Ukraine.

“The talks are in fact not progressing. And we note a complete lack of desire on the part of the Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily telephone briefing.

Something that the Russian side attributes to the influence of the US and the UK in the negotiation process.

The advisor to the Ukrainian Presidency Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed on Tuesday that the negotiations with Russia are “on hold”, because Moscow is reluctant to accept that the conditions that existed at the beginning of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine have changed substantially.

Negotiations between the parties stalled a month and a half ago, after the fighting in Mariupol intensified and images of Bucha came to light.

The last round of face-to-face talks between the delegates from both countries took place in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 29.

Ukraine does not believe in a ceasefire

For its part, the Ukrainian government is no longer satisfied with negotiating a ceasefire with Russia to momentarily stop the invasion of the country, he wants the invading army to leave all his territory.

“Do not offer us a ceasefire: it is impossible without the total withdrawal of Russian troops,” Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, and one of the members of the Ukrainian negotiating group, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Ukrainian society is not interested in a new ‘Minsk’ and the return of the war in a few years. Until (Russia) is ready to fully liberate our lands, our negotiating platform is weapons, sanctions and money.“added the presidential adviser.

This is what the city of Mariupol looks like in the midst of Russian attacks.

With these words, Podoliak was referring to the Minks protocol, an agreement signed in 2014 that sought to end the conflict unleashed in the pro-Russian Ukrainian regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, in the east of the country.

The protocol was signed in the Belarusian capital by representatives of Russia and the two regions, self-proclaimed independent republics, in addition to Ukraine.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, a territory that it has placed under its administration, while the separatist conflict has persisted in Lugansk and Donetsk, which make up Donbas, where pro-Russian guerrillas operate, aided by Moscow.

More soldiers surrendered in Azovstal

In the ground, The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated this Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered this week at the Azovstal steelworks, last bastion of resistance in the port of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine.

“In the last 24 hours, 771 fighters of the nationalist Azov regiment have surrendered,” the ministry said in its daily conflict report. “In total, since May 16, 1,730 fighters have surrendered, including 80 wounded,” it added.

The ministry released a video showing soldiers leaving the plant, some visibly injured and others using crutches. Russian soldiers pat them down and inspect their backpacks as they leave.

The ministry said the wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has indicated that it will seek a prisoner exchange, but Moscow has not given a definitive answer on this issue.

Ukrainian soldiers who left Azovstal.

On Thursday, Russia also said it wants to cut off Ukraine from its Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, occupied by the Russian army, unless kyiv pays Moscow for the electricity produced, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin said.

This statement adds to that of other Russian officials in recent weeks, who suggest that Russia is preparing a lasting occupation or even an annexation of some areas of southern Ukraine that it controls, the Kherson region and an important part of Zaporizhia .

“If Ukraine’s energy system is ready to pay, then (the plant) will be able to work for Ukraine. If it does not accept, then it will work for Russia,” Jusnulín declared, during a trip to this nuclear facility on Wednesday, according to Russian agencies.

In 2021, before the Russian offensive against Ukraine that began on February 24, the plant represented 20% of the annual Ukrainian electricity production and 47% of that produced by the Ukrainian nuclear park.

Moscow forces took control in early March of this plant located in the town of Energodar, in southern Ukraine, separated by the waters of the Dniepr from the regional capital Zaporizhia, the latter under Ukrainian control.

More aid for Ukraine

In the meantime, the G7 countries meet this Thursday and Friday in Königswinter, Germany, to support the Ukrainian economypunished by the war launched by Russia, trying to keep its finances afloat.

The first priority of this meeting of the economy ministers of seven industrial powers (the United States, Japan, Canada, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany) is to complete a new round of financing to cover the Ukrainian budget for the current quarter.

“I am quite optimistic about the fact that we will be able, with the G7, to raise the funds that will allow Ukraine to defend itself over the coming months,” said Christian Lindner, the German finance minister, at the start of the meeting, whose country chairs this year the group of powers.

To maintain the country’s economy, kyiv estimates that it needs $5 billion a month. “We ask for high financial support, but the price is also high. For us it is a way of surviving,” Economy Minister Sergiy Marchenko recently declared.

Of the huge $40 billion aid package for Ukraine announced last week by US President Joe Biden, some $7.5 billion should go to Ukraine’s budget in the short term, according to G7 ministerial sources.

“I will ask my counterparts to join us in increasing their financial support to Ukraine. Ukraine needs … our help and it needs it now,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said upon her arrival in Königswinter, in the outside the German city of Bonn where the meeting is being held.

For his part, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Olexandr Kubrakov, asked for support from European countries to facilitate the supply of diesel and gasoline in his country, where shortages are seen in queues to fill car tanks.

AFP and EFE

