Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday. The last time he presided over it was in February 2022. Ukraine reacted, calling it “shame” to see Moscow presiding over the supreme UN body.

Ukraine described as “shame” on Saturday, April 1, the prospect of seeing Russia preside over the United Nations Security Council for a month, under the rotating presidency regime.

“It’s not just a shame. It’s another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations,” Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.

It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran, another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the UN Security Council. It’s not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations. —Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 1, 2023



“The Russian presidency of the United Nations Security Council is a slap in the face to the international community,” criticized Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba. The latter also called on “current members” of the UN executive body “to thwart any Russian attempt to abuse their presidency.”

The last time that Moscow presided over the supreme body of the UN dates back to February 2022, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin said on Friday that it intended to “exercise all its rights” at the head of the Fifteen (referring to the fifteen members of the Security Council, editor’s note).

With AFP and Reuters. The original note on France24