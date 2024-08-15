Rospotrebnadzor: There is no threat of monkeypox spreading in Russia

There is no threat of monkeypox spreading in Russia, all necessary measures are being taken to promptly identify the disease. This was reported by the press service of Rospotrebnadzor, reports TASS.

“In the Russian Federation, all necessary measures are taken in advance and on a systematic basis to identify the infection. The situation is under constant control, there is no threat of the disease spreading,” the department said.

It is separately emphasized that special control is carried out at border points within the framework of the federal project “Sanitary Shield”, and the “Perimeter” system is used to identify potential carriers of the infection. Monkeypox is transmitted to humans from primates, Georgians and other wild animals, among the symptoms are rash, fever and enlarged lymph nodes.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the monkeypox epidemic a global emergency. According to him, the number of cases of infection with this disease in 2024 exceeded last year’s figure.