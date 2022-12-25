Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev called new disarmament treaties unrealistic and demanded a guarantee

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, chairman of United Russia, commented on whether new disarmament treaties are needed in the current circumstances. About this he wrote in his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“New agreements on disarmament are currently unrealistic and unnecessary. The sooner guarantees of maximum security that suit our country are received, the sooner the situation will normalize, ”said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.