Goznak analyst Kornilov: there will be no imminent abolition of cash in Russia

There will be no abolition of cash circulation in Russia in the medium term. Deputy General Director for Marketing and Strategy of JSC Goznak Georgy Kornilov stated that there are no significant prerequisites for the imminent abolition of cash in the country. His words are quoted by “Paragraph”.

As Kornilov specified, the discussion about the fundamental need to maintain cash circulation in the country may begin in at least six years. During this time, according to the analyst, cash circulation in Russia will steadily decrease. However, it will not stop completely for a long time. This will be facilitated, among other things, by human psychology, the expert believes.

Kornilov noted that people are mostly inclined to the “tangibility” of the money they have. “This cannot be changed by technology, the peculiarities of money circulation, and the seven-league strides of the economy and progress,” Kornilov explained.

Earlier, he said that non-cash payments in Russia account for about 90 percent of their total volume. Kornilov added that cash circulation in the country “is becoming more expensive” and will be optimized in the medium term. Against this background, the expert noted, in a few years the country will raise the issue of maintaining the corresponding infrastructure.

In turn, State Duma deputy Nikolai Arefyev criticized the idea of ​​withdrawing cash from circulation. In his opinion, such an initiative is technically feasible, but will be disadvantageous for citizens. Citizens, as Arefyev specified, should have a backup option in case of an unexpected failure of electronic systems.