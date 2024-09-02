Belousov: Success on the battlefield is achieved through robotics and new weapons

Success on the battlefield in modern conflicts is achieved through the use of new weapons and robotics. The importance of modern technologies was assessed by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, reports TASS.

“Today, success on the battlefield is achieved through the use of the latest weapons and the active use of robotics. A reliable communication and control system and constant improvement of the control system, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, play an important role,” he said, congratulating the faculty, cadets and students of the Peter the Great Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces on the start of the academic year.

Related materials:

In August, the general director of the company “Remdizel” Alexander Zakharov reported that the robotic version of the MT-LB tractor after modifications will be transferred to the troops for testing. The machine is planned to be used to perform tasks on the front line.

In June, the CEO of the Gumich company, Alexander Gavrilov, spoke about the creation of the robotic tracked platform “Impulse-M” with an anti-tank missile system.