Mishustin: Russia has enough food for the domestic market and for export

The volumes of production of a number of food products in Russia are sufficient to meet the needs of the domestic market and for export deliveries. This was stated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a government meeting, he is quoted by RIA News.

“There is enough grain, meat, sugar, fish, vegetable oil – all of this is enough for us and for deliveries to partners abroad,” the head of the Cabinet estimated. At the same time, the country has increased the harvest of vegetables and fruits, the growth is about 11 percent, he added.

Along with the growth of agricultural production, new logistics capacities for storing large volumes of food are also appearing. In addition, by the end of last year, 49 new and reconstructed meat farming facilities, over 170 dairy farms and complexes were put into operation in the Russian Federation, Mishustin added. The head of government emphasized that Russia managed to increase the processing of raw milk, “which is very important.”

Earlier, Mishustin said that no sanctions prevented Russian agribusiness from promoting domestic agricultural raw materials and food for export. He recalled that the Russian Federation is in third place in the world in barley trade and in second place in the supply of grain and legumes, as well as sunflower and rapeseed oil, and in first place in wheat exports.