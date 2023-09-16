Pushkov: Ukraine will continue to break into Europe even after the grain import ban

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in Telegram-channel assessed the actions of Ukraine after the ban of three European countries – Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – to ban the import of Ukrainian grain.

According to the senator, Ukraine will continue to break into Europe even after such a decision, although the prospects for its entry into NATO and the European Union “are drowning in the fog of geopolitical uncertainty.”

Pushkov noted that Kiev has no other policy since the Maidan, it will position itself as the “last frontier” protecting the West from Russia, a European buffer on the eastern border.

“And even if it is never accepted anywhere, the current Kiev government will remain content with the role of a buffer, portraying it as the historical calling of Ukraine,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki announced the decision to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine, despite the European Commission’s refusal to extend the embargo. In addition, Hungary banned the import of 24 Ukrainian goods, including meat, eggs, honey and wine. Slovakia also did not allow the import of grain, citing possible harm to local farmers.