Sinologist Alexander Lukin: US and China are not interested in a “hot war” over Taiwan

Neither the United States nor China is interested in the escalation of their political and economic confrontation into a military conflict. This is how the risk of a war between the two powers was assessed by Alexander Lukin, head of the department of international relations at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and scientific director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in an interview with Lente.ru.

“Now both sides are not in the mood for a “hot war”. They understand that the consequences will be catastrophic for themselves, ”the sinologist emphasized. Both sides are cautious about Taiwan, as they understand that in the event of a Chinese military operation, the US will defend the island “with all its might”, which could turn into a world war.

At the same time, Beijing cannot but react to visits to Taiwan by American officials and the supply of American weapons, since it regards such actions as a violation of the “one China” policy, that is, recognizing Taiwan as part of China. “But in general, Washington is keeping Taiwan from taking steps that could force China to use weapons,” Lukin said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington does not support Taiwan independence, but expressed concern about “the provocative actions taken by China in recent years.” According to the American diplomat, the conflict over Taiwan could lead to an economic crisis that would affect the entire world. At the same time, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger admitted that the current trajectory of relations between Washington and Beijing could lead to a military conflict between the two countries, including over the status of Taiwan.