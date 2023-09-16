The head of the FSGR Titov said that Russia should not boycott the Olympic Games

The President of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation (FSGR) Vasily Titov assessed the possibility of a boycott of the Olympic Games. His words lead RIA News.

“I fully support the words [главы Олимпийского комитета России] Stanislav Pozdnyakov that the Olympic Games should not be boycotted. If our athletes have any chances, then we must take advantage of them. We shouldn’t slam the door – that’s what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is waiting for,” Titov said. He added that each athlete must independently decide on participation in the Games.

Earlier, Pozdnyakov called the boycott of the Olympics a path to nowhere. “We live in a civilized democratic state. Therefore, a boycott by the ROC is impossible. We are not invited – there is nothing to boycott,” he said, noting that the decision to participate in the tournament should remain with the athletes.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be excluded from participation in competitions. However, the final decision on the participation of Russians in the 2024 Games in Paris has not been made.