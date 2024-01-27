Gazprom Neft: there is no need to ban the export of petroleum products from Russia

There is a surplus on the fuel market in Russia, and there is no need to introduce a ban on the export of petroleum products abroad. This is how the head assessed the situation “Gazprom Neft” Alexander Dyukov, his words are quoted Interfax.

Dyukov shared his opinion with journalists at Energy Day as part of the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh. According to him, there are currently no discussions about adjusting the fuel damper.

In January 2024, Russian carriers asked President Vladimir Putin to again ban the export of gasoline and diesel fuel due to renewed price increases. Industry representatives said that from December to January, diesel fuel at one of the network gas stations in St. Petersburg rose to 65 rubles. The measures taken last fall were temporary and did not change the situation – it is still more profitable for oil companies to export fuel.

“Fundamental factors indicate that the demand for oil will continue to grow: this is evidenced by the growth of the planet’s population, and this is also evidenced by the growth of the economy, primarily in Asia. And, of course, we see an increase in demand both from the petrochemical sector, and the need for aviation kerosene and other types of fuel is also growing. The global oil industry will be in demand for many years and decades. The Russian oil industry will continue its confident development,” Dyukov said.

A temporary ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel was introduced in the fall of 2023 against the background of a sharp increase in exchange prices and shortages in dozens of regions of the country. By the end of December, the wholesale price managed to drop to the levels observed before the crisis began, but in January its growth resumed. A number of sources claim that the government is already preparing a decree banning the export of fuel, although the final decision has not yet been made.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy acknowledged a decrease in gasoline production in the country due to an accident at the Nizhny Novgorod Lukoil oil refinery. The catalytic cracking unit, which is necessary for the production of premium brands of fuel, has failed. To repair equipment, sanctioned parts are needed. In December, problems arose with another installation, but it was able to be launched at a lower power.