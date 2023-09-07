Businessman Kanishchev: revision of the oil price ceiling will be perceived as a failure of sanctions

The revision of the oil price ceiling will be perceived as a failure of anti-Russian sanctions, said Maxim Kanishchev, Managing Director of RusEnergoProject LLC. Writes about it RIA News.

According to the businessman, Western states, introducing a ceiling on Russian oil prices and announcing the possibility of its revision, assumed that the cost of Urals would only go down, but this did not happen. The expert clarified that under such conditions, the very discussion of the idea of ​​changing the marginal price would be perceived as a failure of restrictive measures against Moscow.

“Therefore, no revision of the ceiling is worth waiting for. The room with this ceiling was passed, we went up to the floor above, ”the expert assessed the probability.

Earlier it became known that the European Union, the G7 and Australia refused to respond to the rise in the price of Russian oil, postponing a regular review of the price ceiling.