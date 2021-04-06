Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel, assessed the likelihood of the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, positive results can be expected in the negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA. “In principle, everything will be very difficult, it is clear now. But, it seems to me, there are real reasons to expect that the result can be positive, ”Ulyanov noted.

The JCPOA agreement on Iran was concluded in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries. Later, Iran was caught in gross violations of the agreements. In early May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions. Iran announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA agreements in January 2020.