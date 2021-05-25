Honored Pilot of Russia, former flight director of Vnukovo Airlines, Yuri Sytnik, commented on the EU’s decision to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to Europe. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he expressed the opinion that Minsk could take retaliatory measures and close the airspace for European airlines.

According to him, there is no threat of bankruptcy of Belarusian airlines. “It is clear that it will be inconvenient for the citizens who fly. [Также] Belarus may close its airspace to Europe, ”he said.

Sytnik expressed the opinion that if Russia closes its airspace for Europe, then “then everything will be quickly restored at once.” As an example, he cited the situation that arose earlier between the United States and China. “The Americans also banned the Chinese from flying, the Chinese banned the Americans from flying, but this struggle lasted no more than three days. Then they sat down and agreed that it was not necessary to do that, ”the source of Lenta.ru noted.

Earlier, the European Union made a decision to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace of European countries and operating flights to the airports of EU countries. The summit of the heads of state of the European Union called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate the incident with the landing of the Ryanair flight in Belarus and promised to promptly introduce new sanctions against Minsk.

This decision was caused by the fact that on May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mining. The creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained. The head of international diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, demanded an international investigation of the incident with the forced landing of the aircraft.