The chances of maintaining the Open Skies Treaty (OON) are minimal. They were assessed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, writes TASS…

“The Americans and their allies have lost a lot of time in order to resolve this issue without unnecessary fuss and emergency,” the diplomat said.

He added that Washington and its allies are still thinking about reconsidering their position on the OON. At the same time, the American side is unlikely to use it.

Earlier, on May 19, the State Duma unanimously voted to denounce the Open Skies Treaty. After the lower house, the bill must be considered by the Federation Council: at this time, the United States will still have the opportunity to “return” the agreement.

The bill was developed in response to the US withdrawal from the treaty in November 2020. The explanatory note notes that Washington’s decision “endangered the security of Russia.” At the same time, the American side claims that it withdrew from the agreement due to violations by Moscow.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.

