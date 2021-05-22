United States spacecraft X-37 can carry nuclear weapons. On May 22, the director of JSC Concern East Kazakhstan Almaz-Antey, Yan Novikov, announced this during his speech at the New Knowledge marathon.

Novikov stressed that a small device, according to Russian experts, can carry up to three nuclear warheads, and a large one – up to six.

“In 2010, the first such device was launched, today there are already six of two types – some smaller, others larger. Now one is in orbit for a year, two, the 4th and 5th, flew off for two years. It was officially announced that these devices were created for scientific purposes, and of intelligence, ”added Novikov.

According to Novikov, the United States will be able to launch two more such vehicles into orbit by 2025. Thus, their total number will increase to eight, which is a serious challenge, adds Gazeta.ru.

“These circumstances objectively put forward new requirements for advanced systems and means of aerospace defense,” stressed the director of the concern.

Earlier, on May 14, American experts in the field of security and military space programs assessed the likelihood of an international conflict in space between Russia, the United States and China.

Mark Gubrud, professor of the Peace, War and Defense Curriculum at the University of North Carolina, said international rivalry and something akin to warfare in space are happening today. This is evidenced by the creation of space forces by states.

In early May, the commander of the US space forces, Air Force General John Raymond, said that Russia and China have developed weapons that can disable or destroy American satellites. Raymond noted that in order to contain opponents, it is necessary to act from a position of strength. However, he said, the correct position would not be conflict, but containment.