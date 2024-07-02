Captain Dandykin: Russia has enough forces to continue the SVO

Russia has enough forces to continue the special military operation, this is the assessment given in a conversation with NEWS.ru gave Captain First Rank (Reserve) Vasily Dandykin.

The expert pointed to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Moscow’s lack of resources to continue military operations. He emphasized that in one day, the Russian military destroyed eight aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which is indicative.

“Zelensky talks a lot. He is a talker by trade. Why are there no forces? There are forces, you just need to think about where to direct what. The main thing is to protect people, there is no other way,” Dandykin said.

He added that the Ukrainian leader often makes contradictory statements, including about the possibility of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, or about what Kyiv lacks or has, such as air defense systems to repel Russian attacks.

Earlier, Zelensky said that peace talks with Russia are possible only with the participation of mediators and after agreeing on a proposal with Kiev. According to him, states from different parts of the world should take part in developing a peace plan and then offer it to Moscow. The Ukrainian leader also allowed for negotiations to be held only with the participation of mediators in a parallel format, citing the example of a “grain deal”.