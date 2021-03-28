Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov commented on Beijing’s imposition of retaliatory sanctions against individuals and companies from the United States and Canada. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

“The United States, in fact, has not yet experienced counter-sanctions from other states, but they will inevitably face this. China is capable of introducing serious countermeasures, ”he warned. At the same time, the senator clarified that retaliatory restrictions will be effective “only when they affect major projects and the interests of American business.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on individuals and businesses from the United States and Canada on March 27. Among them were the head of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Tony Perkins and Canadian MP Michael Chong.

The reason for the mutual sanctions was a report by the Newlines Institute think tank, whose authors accused China of violating each of the prohibitions of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. They found evidence allegedly supporting systematic human rights violations against Muslim minorities in the Xinjian Uyghur region of the country.