Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Turkey would soon attack Kurdish militants in Syria with tanks and soldiers, referring to a possible ground offensive in response to a bomb blast in Istanbul.

Lavrentiev added, after a new round of Syrian talks with delegations from Turkey and Iran in Kazakhstan: “We hope that our discussions will reach Ankara and that there will be other means to solve the crisis.”

He went on to say that the United States is pursuing a “destructive” approach in northeastern Syria, and that resolving the Kurdish issue will be an important factor in achieving stability in the region.

He described the Kurds as “hostages of the United States” and said that this hinders a solution to the crisis.

The United States allied with the Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, in its war against ISIS in Syria, which led to a deep disagreement with Turkey.

“Without the American presence, the Kurdish issue could have been resolved very quickly, I am sure of that,” Lavrentiev said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran pledged in a joint statement after the talks to resist “separatist plans aimed at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threatening the national security of neighboring countries with things such as cross-border attacks and penetration.”

Lavrentiev said that the parties discussed the involvement of China in further talks in Astana as an observer, an idea approved by Iran, while Turkey is still considering it.