The members of the Russian delegation that met on Thursday for six and a half hours In the residence of the American consul in Istanbul, the second contact between the two countries after the meeting last February 18 in Riyadh, they requested from … His American colleagues an uprising of certain sanctions or restrictions imposed after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine three years ago. In this same meeting Russia finally received green light to send a new ambassador to Washington.

On both parties it was already explained in advance that the conversations of “experts” between Russia and the United States on Thursday in Türkiye would not be about the war in Ukraine or include “Security issues”only the way to restore and “normalize” the operation of the embassies, hindered by the sanctions, expulsions of diplomats and seizure of diplomatic property buildings, would be addressed.

After the Istanbul meeting of «Constructive» By the State Department, in the note released this Friday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, it is assured that in Istanbul “joint measures were agreed to guarantee the financing without obstacles of the activities of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States.” “Issues related to the diplomatic property of Russia in the United States were also raised for the Russian part of six properties illegally confiscated in the period between 2016 and 2018,” it is indicated in the statement.

Resumption of direct air traffic

It was found that such matters cause mutual “irritation” In bilateral relations. The Russian part also requested that Washington “consider the possibility of resuming direct air traffic” between the two countries, interrupted after Russia began its offensive on Ukrainian soil in February 2022. The note ends by saying that «The debates were significant and practical. It was agreed to continue the dialogue through this channel ».

The American delegation in Istanbul was headed by Sonata Coulter, deputy secretary of the US State for Russia and Central Europe. The head of the Russian delegation was Alexánder Darchievdirector of the North Atlantic Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. To him precisely, according to Moscow, the American State Department has authorized to move to Washington as a Russian ambassador, after months with the vacancy due to the discrepancies about the different candidates arising between the Russian and American authorities.

This decision also involves an important advance in the process of approaching Russia initiated by President Donald Trump. Darchiev will replace Anatoli Antónov, ceased in October last year by the Kremlin. “It is expected that the trip to his job in Washington will take place in the near future,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reported Friday.