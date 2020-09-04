In the case of the poisoned Russian Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the Russian judiciary has submitted a request for legal assistance to the German authorities. This was sent to the Berlin State Justice Administration on Friday, as announced on Twitter. The responsibility of Berlin results from the fact that Navalny is being treated in a Berlin hospital.

The opposition politician suddenly fell into a coma on a flight in Russia on August 20 and was later transferred to the Charité in Berlin at the insistence of his family. According to the Charité, his health is still serious. Russia rejects any responsibility for the poisoning of Navalny.

After investigations by a special Bundeswehr laboratory, the federal government announced on Wednesday that it regards it as unequivocally proven that Navalny had been poisoned with the military neurotoxin Novitschok.

NATO has asked Russia to approve international investigations into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. “The Russian government must cooperate fully with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the context of an impartial international investigation,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday after consultations with the NATO ambassadors of the member states. “Those responsible must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The act is not only an attack on an individual, but also a serious violation of international law, which requires an international response, said Stoltenberg. He also pointed out that this was not the first time a “regime critic” had been attacked in Russia. Some were even killed, said Stoltenberg. (dpa)