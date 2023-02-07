UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the UN Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting requested by Moscow to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?” said a UN Security Council diplomat, on condition of anonymity.

Waters came under fire from Ukraine’s supporters in September when he posted an open letter on his website to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. He took a stand against Western arms supplies to Kiev.

“Let’s see what he says. He has a position and you will hear it tomorrow,” Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, jokingly adding: “Maybe he will sing for us too.”

The 15-member Security Council has met dozens of times since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24. It is unable, however, to take any action because Russia has veto power, along with the United States, China, the United Kingdom and France.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)