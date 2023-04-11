EA cloud of ash from the Zhiveluch volcano in the east of the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka threatens to impair air traffic in the region. The Russian volcano observatory KVERT issued a red alert for air traffic this Tuesday morning. “The ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft,” it said. A large ash cloud is drifting west of the volcano and ash explosions of up to 15 kilometers in height can occur at any time.

Shiveluch is one of the largest and most active volcanoes in Kamchatka. The main air route between the USA and Japan is along the Russian Peninsula.

The volcano erupted at 6:31 a.m. local time and the cloud spread over the villages of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk, more than 70 kilometers apart, the head of the region, Oleg Bondarenko, said in a telegram. “Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.”

Several volcanic eruptions

The Besymyanny volcano on Kamchatka erupted last Friday and blew a column of ash about ten kilometers high into the air. As a result, the red danger level was declared for aviation.

Located 6600 kilometers east of Moscow, Kamchatka is one of the areas with the highest concentration of geothermal activity in the world, with around 30 active volcanoes. Because of its volcanoes, geysers and thermal springs, the peninsula is a dream destination for many nature lovers.

Ash clouds can paralyze air traffic over large areas. After the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted in 2010, large parts of European airspace were closed for six days. More than ten million air passengers were affected at the time. The damage was $1.7 billion.