Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Split

There will be elections in Russia next year. Hardly anyone doubts that Vladimir Putin will be re-elected. His strategists want to portray him as the protector of politically stable Russia.

Moscow – Presidential elections are coming up in Russia in 2024. Current President Vladimir Putin’s strategists have been working for years on the message that will be at the center of his election campaign. Dem Russian-language online medium Meduza According to it, it should read: The West is sinking into chaos, while Russia is a haven of calm thanks to its clever and fearless president. The Ukraine war and the arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court should not affect the plans.

According to the report, one focus of the election campaign will be on foreign policy, so he could increasingly criticize Western countries in his speeches. The Kremlin hopes to portray Putin as a man who has transformed Russia into an “island of calm” domestically. Several sources close to the Russian government have said this Meduza confirmed.

2024 presidential elections in Russia: Putin’s team is developing a new campaign strategy

Russian President Vladimir Putin (archive photo). © Li Xueren/XinHua/dpa

The campaign planners also speculate that those eligible to vote would almost be hungry for criticism of the West. Whenever Putin publicly criticized the West, his approval ratings are said to have increased. This assumption cannot be confirmed independently. Loud Meduza However, there are surveys conducted by state opinion research institutes that would confirm these claims.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Putin’s strategists are also betting on addressing the problems facing Western countries more strongly. A source gave the portal the example Bedbug infestation in Paris, which has been an increasing topic in the media in recent weeks. A political example: The USA is on the verge of collapse because it would have to provide military support not only to Ukraine, but also to Israel. Accordingly, according to the possible Russian propaganda tenor, its end is inevitable.

On the other hand, the Russian state media is supposed to spread the message that Russia is doing pretty well despite the numerous sanctions and against the background of the general chaos in the world. The war in Ukraine should be treated more subtly. In order to include this war in political election campaigns, there would need to be clearer successes on the front and not trench warfare like the one the Kremlin is currently observing, said the source Meduza. (fmü)