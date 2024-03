Polling place in the Russian presidential election: opposition had called for a protest against Putin at 12 pm (local time) at polling stations | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

At least 74 people were detained this Sunday (17) in Russia, during the third day of the presidential elections in which the opposition to the Kremlin asked for votes against the current president, Vladimir Putin, who is seeking his fifth term.

The arrests were made in 17 cities across the country, including Moscow, reported the OVD-Info portal, which monitors the rights of those detained by the police.

At least 19 arrests have been recorded so far in the Russian capital. According to OVD-Info, a couple was taken to the police station for wearing a scarf with quotes from George Orwell, author of the novel “1984”.

Another 29 people were detained in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan. Many of those detained took part in the “Noon against Putin” action, called by the Russian opposition.

A large number of Russians turned out today at 12pm to vote against Putin, in a huge demonstration of coordinated rejection by the opposition against the president's re-election and the war in Ukraine.

The organizers of the campaign, which had the support of the late opponent Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, and tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, both in exile, gave participants several options.

Some wrote Navalny's name on the ballot, others marked more than one option so that their vote would not be counted and the rest decided to exercise their right by voting for another candidate.