the russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikovawho became famous for having interrupted the news of a state channel in his country with a poster against the Russian offensive in Ukrainewas arrested this Wednesday for having “discredited” the army, said her lawyer.

“We are currently with the investigators. An investigation was opened against Ovsiannikova for spreading false information about the Russian army,” the lawyer said. Dmitry Zakhvatov.

“She was arrested,” he said.

Investigators must now decide whether Ovsiannikova, who has two children, will be placed in provisional detention or released pending trial, according to the same source.

Since the end of July, Ovsiannikova has been sentenced to pay two fines for having “discredited” the Russian army, especially in messages criticizing the offensive in Ukraine published on social networks.

Two convictions less than six months apart paved the way for a criminal case, with potentially much more serious legal consequences.

Ovsiannikova gained notoriety in mid-March after appearing on the news of the pro-Kremlin network where she worked with a banner denouncing the offensive in Ukraine and the “propaganda” of the power-controlled media.

The images of that gesture went around the world. Many people praised his bravery, against a background of Russia’s crackdown on critical voices.

Although many admire his bravery, among the Russian opposition there are those who reproach him for his past when he worked for the pro-government channel Pervy Kanal.

After working abroad for several months, notably for the German newspaper die Welt, in early July he announced that he had returned to Russia to settle a legal dispute over the custody of his two children.

Since launching its operation in Ukraine in February, Russia has considerably toughened its criminal arsenal against those who denounce power.

AFP

